This Is The Best Fall Festival In North Carolina

As summer draws to end and the anticipation of autumn brings thoughts of vivid foliage, apple picking, haunted houses and more, now is the time to plan your fall celebrations.

Taste of Home searched the country to find the best fall festival in each state, compiling a list of the must-see events around the country to celebrate the season.

According to the site, North Carolina's best fall festival is the North Carolina Pecan Harvest Festival held each year in the small town of Whiteville, celebrating the state's harvest in late October/early November.

The festival is returning this year on November 5 with a parade, car show, crafts, art vendors, live entertainment and more, according to the event's Facebook page. Learn more or apply to be a vendor at the festival's website.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about North Carolina's best fall festival:

"Every year in early November, North Carolina goes nuts of pecans — and this festival celebrates the state's annual pecan harvest. If you don't enjoy eating the nuts plain, there will be plenty of pecan ice cream and pecan pies to go around."

Check out Taste of Home's full list to see the best fall festival in each state.