This Is The Best Fall Festival In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate

September 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

As summer draws to end and the anticipation of autumn brings thoughts of vivid foliage, apple picking, haunted houses and more, now is the time to plan your fall celebrations.

Taste of Home searched the country to find the best fall festival in each state, compiling a list of the must-see events around the country to celebrate the season.

According to the site, North Carolina's best fall festival is the North Carolina Pecan Harvest Festival held each year in the small town of Whiteville, celebrating the state's harvest in late October/early November.

The festival is returning this year on November 5 with a parade, car show, crafts, art vendors, live entertainment and more, according to the event's Facebook page. Learn more or apply to be a vendor at the festival's website.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about North Carolina's best fall festival:

"Every year in early November, North Carolina goes nuts of pecans — and this festival celebrates the state's annual pecan harvest. If you don't enjoy eating the nuts plain, there will be plenty of pecan ice cream and pecan pies to go around."

Check out Taste of Home's full list to see the best fall festival in each state.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.