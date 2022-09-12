This Is The Best Milkshake In Tennessee

Summer may be drawing to a close, but there are still times you may need to cool down in the warm temperatures outside or you simply want a sweet pick-me-up to brighten up your day. What better treat is there to enjoy than a milkshake?

Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find the best milkshake in each state, from shakes exploding with chocolate to monster shakes topped with all kinds of candy and whipped cream. According to the site: "Whether you want to escape high temperatures and chill out or you want to share a romantic dessert with a loved one, these milkshake establishments deserve a place on your bucket list."

According to the list, the Salted Caramel Shake at Burger Republic in Nashville is the best milkshake in all of Tennessee. The restaurant may have plenty of delicious shake options, like the Assassination by Chocolate and the Cookie Butter shake, but Eat This claims the top flavor's rich salted caramel sauce makes it Number 1. For guests 21 and up, you can take your milkshake to the next level by upgrading it to a boozy shake.

Burger Republic has several locations around Nashville and one in Chattanooga. Find your nearest one at the restaurant's website.