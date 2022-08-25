This Is The Best Fall Festival In Tennessee

As summer draws to end and the anticipation of autumn brings thoughts of vivid foliage, apple picking, haunted houses and more, now is the time to plan your fall celebrations.

Taste of Home searched the country to find the best fall festival in each state, compiling a list of the must-see events around the country to celebrate the season.

According to the site, Tennessee's best fall festival is the Unicoi County Apple Festival held each year in Erwin along the Tennessee-North Carolina border. According to the festival's website, the annual event draws more than 110,000 attendees.

The two-day festival is returning this year on October 7 and 8, transforming the small town into a fun event filled with entertainment, contests, more than 35 food and craft vendors and activities like a baking contest, pottery show and apple dumpling contest . Learn more at the festival's website.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about Tennessee's best fall festival:

"Shining a spotlight on the region's apple harvest, this festival [marked] 42 years in 2019. Here, you'll find food courts starring — you guessed it — apples. Our fav pick? Homemade apple butter."

Check out Taste of Home's full list to see the best fall festival in each state.