This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland
By Jason Hall
September 12, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland.
Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland.
"For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a pancake form," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Anas wrote. "The best way to order the cinnamon roll pancakes at Spoons is with bacon baked inside. This family-owned breakfast spot is well loved for its biscuits, but don't sleep on the cinnamon roll pancakes with a maple coffee glaze that are also a hit on the all-day brunch menu."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state:
