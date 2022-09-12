This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland

A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland.

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland.

"For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a pancake form," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Anas wrote. "The best way to order the cinnamon roll pancakes at Spoons is with bacon baked inside. This family-owned breakfast spot is well loved for its biscuits, but don't sleep on the cinnamon roll pancakes with a maple coffee glaze that are also a hit on the all-day brunch menu."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state: