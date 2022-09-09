This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Joanne Chang, the owner of Flour Bakery and Café, is a bun-baking genius who beat out celeb chef Bobby Flay on a Food Network competition," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Anee wrote. "Her Boston bakeries, which have irresistible display cases loaded with pastries, serves a fluffy brown butter cinnamon roll that's crafted with brioche, brown butter cinnamon swirls, and topped with a tangy cream frosting."

