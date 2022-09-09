This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
September 9, 2022
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts.
Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"Joanne Chang, the owner of Flour Bakery and Café, is a bun-baking genius who beat out celeb chef Bobby Flay on a Food Network competition," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Anee wrote. "Her Boston bakeries, which have irresistible display cases loaded with pastries, serves a fluffy brown butter cinnamon roll that's crafted with brioche, brown butter cinnamon swirls, and topped with a tangy cream frosting."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state:
- Alabama- Cinnaholic
- Alaska- Snow City Cafe
- Arizona- Red Rock Cafe
- Arkansas- Will's Cinnamon Shop
- California- Johnny Doughnuts
- Colorado- Johnson's Corner
- Connecticut- State Street Cafe
- Delaware- Cinnamon Bun Exchange
- Florida- Knaus Berry Farm
- Georgia- Henri's Bakery & Deli
- Hawaii- Cinnamon Roll Place
- Idaho- Mrs. Powell's Bakery
- Illinois- Kanela Breakfast Club
- Indiana- Bittersweet
- Iowa- Cornbred Barbecue
- Kansas- Park Street Pastry
- Kentucky- The Futile Bakery
- Louisiana- Counterspace
- Maine- The Cupboard Café
- Maryland- Spoons
- Massachusetts- Flour Bakery and Café
- Michigan- Zingerman's Bakehouse
- Minnesota- Isles Bun & Coffee
- Mississippi- Bottletree Bakery
- Missouri- M&M Bakery and Deli
- Montana- Wildflour Bakery
- Nebraska- Leadbelly
- Nevada- Homies Cinnamon Rolls and Cafe
- New Hampshire- Bearded Baking Co.
- New Jersey- Barry's Buns
- New Mexico- Salty Little Sweet Shop
- New York- Mardee's
- North Carolina- La Farm Bakery
- North Dakota- Little Cottage Cafe
- Ohio- Fox in the Snow Cafe
- Oklahoma- Big Baby Rolls and Donuts
- Oregon- Heaven on Earth Bakery
- Pennsylvania- Mr. Sticky's Bun
- Rhode Island- Butterbang
- South Carolina- The Devine Cinnamon Roll
- South Dakota- Baker's Bakery and Cafe
- Tennessee- N/A
- Texas- Snow City Cafe
- Utah- Hearth and Hill
- Vermont- Sticky Fingers
- Virginia- Heritage Bake Shoppe
- Washington- Seattle Cinnamon Roll Co.
- West Virginia- Peace, Love and Little Donuts
- Wisconsin- Rosie's Coffee Bar and Bakery
- Wyoming- The Bunnery Bakery and Restaurant