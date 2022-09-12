T.I & Others React To Rotimi's Theme Song For The Atlanta Falcons

“We have so much culture, so much talent in the city, man," T.I. said in his video. "So many hardcore, die-hard Falcon fans that happen to be A-list talent in the city."



“Who did you call?" he continued. "I know Quavo would’ve did it. I know 2 Chainz would’ve did it. I know Killer Mike would’ve did it. I mean, I would’ve did it. I know Jeezy would’ve did it. Bruh, who approved that? Who’s sitting in these meetings?”



The Atlanta Falcons released its new theme song "Rise Up" by Rotimi along with a quick music video for the track on September 9 ahead of the kick-off game on Sunday. T.I. wasn't the only artist that had something to say about the new theme song. So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri, JID, 6lack and others also took to social media to comment on the team's new song, especially after the team lost to the New Orleans Saints.



