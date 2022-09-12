Video Shows 2 Fire Trucks Collide As They Respond To An Emergency
By Jason Hall
September 12, 2022
Eight firefighters were injured in relation to a collision between two fire trucks in Paterson, New Jersey over the weekend.
CBS New York reporter Thalia Perez shared a video of the crash captured by Dylan Legreaux, which shows the trucks collide en route to a two-alarm blaze at an e-bikes shop on Saturday (September 10) evening.
Additionally, a "fire truck slammed into a supermarket" after the collision, according to Perez.
Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh confirmed that one firefighter was "severely injured," while seven others experienced minor injuries in relation to the crash.
"We have eight firefighters who are injured, one who is pretty severely injured, so we ask that people pray for that individual to make a full and speedy recovery," Sayegh said via CBS New York.
This cell phone video shows the moment two fire trucks collided on Broadway and Straight Street in Paterson, NJ. Officials say the engines were rushing to a 2nd alarm fire. video cred: Dylan Legreaux @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/ZB2BW07xIQ— Thalia Perez (@ThaliaPerezTV) September 11, 2022
A firefighter was seriously injured while seven others suffered minor injuries after two fire trucks collided in Paterson, NJ. Both engines were headed to a 2nd alarm fire. After the collision this fire truck slammed into a supermarket. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/Drb6dKIPPq— Thalia Perez (@ThaliaPerezTV) September 11, 2022
Police and fire director Jerry Speziale said the two-alarm fire resulted in the first floor of the e-bikes store being "completely burnt and damaged," however, no one was injured in relation to the fire.
Paterson resident Shameikz Sinclair told CBS New York that he was shopping in the area and had crossed the street when the crash took place.
"Just praying for them and their families and hoping that everybody makes it out OK," Sinclair said.
Authorities said the exact circumstances that led to the crash were not confirmed.