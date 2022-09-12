Video Shows 2 Fire Trucks Collide As They Respond To An Emergency

By Jason Hall

September 12, 2022

Eight firefighters were injured in relation to a collision between two fire trucks in Paterson, New Jersey over the weekend.

CBS New York reporter Thalia Perez shared a video of the crash captured by Dylan Legreaux, which shows the trucks collide en route to a two-alarm blaze at an e-bikes shop on Saturday (September 10) evening.

Additionally, a "fire truck slammed into a supermarket" after the collision, according to Perez.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh confirmed that one firefighter was "severely injured," while seven others experienced minor injuries in relation to the crash.

"We have eight firefighters who are injured, one who is pretty severely injured, so we ask that people pray for that individual to make a full and speedy recovery," Sayegh said via CBS New York.

Police and fire director Jerry Speziale said the two-alarm fire resulted in the first floor of the e-bikes store being "completely burnt and damaged," however, no one was injured in relation to the fire.

Paterson resident Shameikz Sinclair told CBS New York that he was shopping in the area and had crossed the street when the crash took place.

"Just praying for them and their families and hoping that everybody makes it out OK," Sinclair said.

Authorities said the exact circumstances that led to the crash were not confirmed.

