WATCH: 'One-Of-A-Kind' Glow In The Dark Pumpkins Grown In Georgia

Dusty Smith of Bowersville, Georgia holds a few state records for pumpkin growing, but his latest discovery might be something that the world has never seen before. According to WYFF4, Smith has figured out how to grow pumpkins that glow in the dark, and all it takes is a few special chemicals and charge from the sun.

“I’ve got a fertilizer injector, and all of the chemicals I use are so expensive, they’re flowable," Smith shared with WYFF4. "Which means you put it in a bucket and the fertilizer injector just breaks off from the main line and it creates the suction.”

While some of the pumpkins reject the chemical mixture and cease to grow, others glow. Smith is sure that he is the first person to ever grow a glow in the dark pumpkin.

“I got some plant pathologist that I talked to, and ain't nobody ever accomplished it, so I’m pretty excited,” Smith said. "I mix some chemicals in when I feed them and water them, and it drinks it up then distributes it out through the pumpkin.” The proud farmer and landscaper explained exactly how the pumpkins are able to glow in the dark.