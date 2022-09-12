Woman Sentenced To Prison Over Mid-Flight Altercation On Plane

A New York woman was sentenced to four months in prison in relation to an incident on an American Airlines flight in 2021.

Kelly Pichardo, 32, of the Bronx, was also ordered to pay nearly $9,200 in restitution to American Airlines, as well as serve three years of supervised release following her prison sentence in relation to the incident, federal prosecutors confirmed to NBC News.

Pichardo and Leeza S. Rodriguez -- who is scheduled for sentencing in November -- were both removed from the flight after it diverted to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on February 24, 2021.

Both women, who were first class passengers at the time of the incident, reportedly assaulted a passenger during the flight -- which departed from Dallas and was originally scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles -- and used racial slurs directed at a male passenger who asked them to stop.

Pichardo allegedly spit at the man when he attempted to record the incident, according to NBC News.

The FBI and Phoenix Police Department investigated the incident, which resulted in both Pichardo and Rodriguez being indicted for disorderly conduct for verbally and physically assaulting other customers and flight crew members.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty in relation to the incident ahead of her scheduled sentencing.