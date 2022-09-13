3 Fall Destinations In The Phoenix Area You Have To Visit This Season

Fall is right around the corner! You know what that means... fall festivals, pumpkin patches, and apple picking are all on the agenda.

Here are three things to do in the Phoenix area this fall:

Tolmachoff Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Days

Tolmachoff Farms in Glendale is a six-acre corn maze, haunted corn maze, and petting zoo with tons of fun activities such as tomato-cannon shooting. There is a pumpkin patch with pumpkins to purchase. This event opens to the public on October 1st and hours vary each day.

(5726 N. 75th Avenue)

MacDonald's Ranch

MacDonald's Ranch offers a petting zoo, panning for gold, a hay-bale maze, and pedal cars as well as a pumpkin patch and various lawn games. The ranch opens to the public on October 1st. It is closed on Tuesdays and open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every other day.

(26540 N Scottsdale Rd)

Scarizona Scaregrounds

Scarizona Scaregrounds will feature some totally creepy haunted houses for 2022's spooky season, including Mayhem in the Madness and Startled Darkness. Click here to get tickets.

(1901 N Alma School Road)