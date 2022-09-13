Arizona Universities Named Among Best Colleges In America
By Dani Medina
September 13, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
It's college application season and with big decisions right around the corner, U.S. News & World Report revealed its "Best Colleges" list for 2022-23. A chunk of those universities are right here in Arizona.
Here's what U.S. News said about its Arizona rankings:
"Top colleges and universities in Arizona are mostly located in the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas. While most students attend a large university, Arizona is also home to a number of small and midsize colleges and universities, including a few art schools."
Here's a look at the top-ranked colleges and universities in the Grand Canyon State:
- University of Arizona, Tucson (#105 nationwide)
- Arizona State University, Tempe (#121 nationwide)
- Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff (#317 nationwide)
- Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott (#1 in Regional Colleges West)
- Arizona Christian University, Glendale (#11 in Regional Colleges West)