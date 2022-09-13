Arizona Universities Named Among Best Colleges In America

It's college application season and with big decisions right around the corner, U.S. News & World Report revealed its "Best Colleges" list for 2022-23. A chunk of those universities are right here in Arizona.

Here's what U.S. News said about its Arizona rankings:

"Top colleges and universities in Arizona are mostly located in the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas. While most students attend a large university, Arizona is also home to a number of small and midsize colleges and universities, including a few art schools."

Here's a look at the top-ranked colleges and universities in the Grand Canyon State:

University of Arizona, Tucson (#105 nationwide) Arizona State University, Tempe (#121 nationwide) Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff (#317 nationwide) Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott (#1 in Regional Colleges West) Arizona Christian University, Glendale (#11 in Regional Colleges West)

Check out the full report.