The National Transportation Safety Board has found the remains of a floatplane that crashed in Puget Sound earlier this month, killing everyone onboard, according to a Monday (September 12) update from the agency.

The DHC-3 Turbine Otter crashed into Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island on Sunday, September 4. Only one of the 10 victims has been recovered so far, and officials hope to find the other bodies now that the aircraft has been located.

NTSB worked with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the University of Washington’s Applied Physics Laboratory to locate the wreckage. The next step is recovering the floatplane, which won't be an easy task, according to experts. Since the wreckage is sitting 190 feet underwater and there's a current of 3 to 5 knots, officials are going to use a remotely-operated vehicle to recover the aircraft.