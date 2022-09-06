Ten people were killed in a floatplane crash in Western Washington over Labor Day weekend, according to KING 5.

The single-engine plane was heading from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport when it crashed on Sunday (September 4), the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) reports. Officials say the aircraft crashed in Mutiny Bay near Whidbey Island, which is roughly 30 miles northwest of downtown Seattle.

According to USCG, nine adults and a 22-month-old child were aboard the plane when the disaster happened. Crews launched a search for the passengers, but only one of them was recovered by a good Samaritan on Sunday. Officials suspended the search on Monday (September 5).

The agency also identified the victims in the floatplane crash: pilot Jason Winters, Patricia Hicks, Sandra Williams, Lauren Hilty, Remy Mickel (the child), Ross Mickel, Luke Ludwig, Rebecca Ludwig, Joanne Mera, and Gabrielle Hanna.

“The Coast Guard offers its deepest sympathies to those who lost a loved one in this tragedy,” Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator Cmdr. Xochitl Castañeda said in a statement.

The wrecked plane is a DHC-3 Turbine Otter operated by Friday Harbor Seaplanes, a service owned by Northwest Seaplanes, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The Coast Guard will turn over its findings to the NTSB for investigation.