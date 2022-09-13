Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In Dallas

Tuesday is International Chocolate Day! What better way to celebrate than by visiting one of the city's best chocolate shops?

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated chocolate shops in the city.

According to the list, the highest-rated chocolate shop in Dallas is CocoAndré Chocolatier. One Yelp user reviewed the shop, writing, "CocoAndre is such a gift! They treat you like family, have high quality and great tasting chocolate and drinks. Absolutely love!" Another user wrote, "From the moment you step into this cute little shop, to the sweet employees greeting you, it's like chocolate heave."

According to Yelp, here are the top 10 chocolate shops in the city:

CocoAndré Chocolatier Kate Weiser Chocolate JK Chocolate Scardello See's Candies Rocket Fizz Deep Ellum Al Nimer Roastery Sugarless deLite Kate Weiser Chocolate- Trinity Groves Blooms Candy & Soda Pop Shop

Click here to check out Yelp's full list of the highest-rated chocolate shops in the area.