Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In Phoenix

Tuesday is International Chocolate Day! What better way to celebrate than by visiting one of the city's best chocolate shops?

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated chocolate shops in the city.

According to the list, the highest-rated chocolate shop in Phoenix is MAE Fine Foods. One Yelp user reviewed the shop, writing, "Rich and the team are fantastic. The product is amazing and perfect for events. Highly recommend this lovely small business!"

According to Yelp, here are the top 10 chocolate shops in the city:

MAE Fine Foods Sweet Crimes Candy Vault Zak's Chocolate Winstead Candy Co. d'Vine Gourmet Q-tsie See's Candies Chocofin Fine Handmade Chocolates San Francisco Chocolate Factory Sweeties candy of Arizona

