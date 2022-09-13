Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In San Antonio

Tuesday is International Chocolate Day! What better way to celebrate than by visiting one of the city's best chocolate shops?

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated chocolate shops in the city.

According to the list, the highest-rated chocolate shop in San Antonio is Casa Chocolates. One Yelp user reviewed the shop, writing, "This is the best chocolate shop San Antonio has to offer! Their chocolate is made in house, from bean to bar and the bars are absolutely delicious." Another user wrote, "This chocolate is another level! Absolutely amazing! I got the milk chocolate with pecans! They really know their stuff!!!"

According to Yelp, here are the top 10 chocolate shops in the city:

Casa Chocolates No. 9 Delice Chocolatier & Patisserie Chocollazo Boozy's Creamery & Craft Schakolad Chocolate Factory Popcorn Piccadilly Kilwins Ice Cream Casa Dulce Dulceria Alamo City Chocolate Factory

Click here to check out Yelp's full list of the highest-rated chocolate shops in the area.