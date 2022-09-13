Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In Tucson

Tuesday is International Chocolate Day! What better way to celebrate than by visiting one of the city's best chocolate shops?

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated chocolate shops in the city.

According to the list, the highest-rated chocolate shop in Tucson is Purple Penguin Candy Emporium. One Yelp user reviewed the shop, writing, "I've been coming here since it opened and I've never been disappointed. The owner is friendly and knowledgeable about candy. The nostalgia is running wild in The Purple Penguin Emporium. Considering the extensive variety the prices are actually pretty reasonable."

According to Yelp, here are the top 10 chocolate shops in the city:

Purple Penguin Candy Emporium Woops! Bakeshop Main Gate Square Dolce Pastello See's Candies- West Wetmore Rd Chocolate Depot Fuzziwig's Candy Factory Chocolate Iguana On 4th See's Candies- E Broadway Blvd The RumRunner See's Candies- N Oracle Rd (Temporarily Closed)

Click here to check out Yelp's full list of the highest-rated chocolate shops in the area.