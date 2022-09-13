Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Opens Up About Her Last 24 Hours On Earth
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 13, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter Anne, The Princess Royal, has released her first statement through the Royal Family's website on Tuesday, September 13th. Anne shared that she was able to be by her mother's side during the last 24 hours of her life.
"I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting," Anne wrote in the official statement. "We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss."
She continued, "We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted. I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch. To my mother, The Queen, thank you."
Just four days after the Queen passed on September 8th, Anne made history after becoming the first woman to take part in the Vigil of the Princes, according to GMA. She joined her two brothers Princes Andrew and Edward in holding vigil at their mother's coffin.
On Tuesday, Princess Anne accompanied her mother's coffin on a plane from Edinburgh to London where it will be taken to Buckingham palace and then to Westminster Hall where the Queen's coffin will lie-in-state until her funeral on Monday, September 19th.
