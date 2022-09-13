Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Opens Up About Her Last 24 Hours On Earth

Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter Anne, The Princess Royal, has released her first statement through the Royal Family's website on Tuesday, September 13th. Anne shared that she was able to be by her mother's side during the last 24 hours of her life.

"I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting," Anne wrote in the official statement. "We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss."