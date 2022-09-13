South Carolina Universities Named Among The Best Colleges In America

For anyone seeking higher education, especially for students starting their senior year of high school, choosing where to pursue your degree can be a difficult decision.

Using 17 measures of academic quality, U.S. News & World Report analyzed 1,500 institutions to compile a list of the best colleges in the U.S. for 2022-2023. While the top of the list is filled with mostly Ivy Leagues, there are several public and private universities that found a spot on the list, including two of South Carolina's most popular colleges.

So which South Carolina universities were named among of the best colleges in the country?

No. 77: Clemson University

No. 115: University of South Carolina (Columbia)

Clemson University in Clemson received the highest ranking of both South Carolina colleges on the list. A public university founded in 1889 with an undergraduate enrollment of 21,653 as of Fall 2021, Clemson has an acceptance rate of 49%.

These are the Top 20 colleges in America:

Princeton University (New Jersey) Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Massachusetts) Harvard University (Massachusetts) Stanford University (California) Yale University (Connecticut) University of Chicago (Illinois) TIED: Johns Hopkins University (Maryland) and University of Pennsylvania (Pennsylvania) N/A California Institute of Technology (California) TIED: Duke University (North Carolina) and Northwestern University (Illinois) N/A Dartmouth College (New Hampshire) TIED: Brown University (Rhode Island) and Vanderbilt University (Tennessee) N/A TIED: Rice University (Texas) and Washington University in St. Louis (Missouri) N/A Cornell University (New York) TIED: Columbia University (New York) and University of Notre Dame (Indiana) N/A TIED: University of California, Berkley and University of California, Los Angeles (both California)

Check out U.S. News & World Report's full list of the best colleges in America for 2023.