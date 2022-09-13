Suns And Mercury Owner Suspended, Fined $10 Million By NBA

Robert Sarver, the majority owner of the Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, has been suspended for one year and fined $10 million by the National Basketball Association for engaging "in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards as reflected in team and League rules and policies," the league announced in a news release shared on Tuesday (September 13).

The NBA citied a November 2021 ESPN.com article that detailed Sarver's statements and conduct alleging racism and misogyny during his tenure as the Suns' owner, which led to an independent investigation by the law firm of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz commissioned by the league.