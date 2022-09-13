This Is Georgia's Best Pumpkin Patch

It's already that time of year again! As the leaves begin to change color and the weather gets cooler, we shift to fall. One of the most popular activities of the season is pumpkin picking. Some people pick pumpkins to use around their homes for decoration, while others pick pumpkins to carve with family and friends. Those with particular affinity for cooking try their hand at classic pie recipes. Regardless of what you plan to do with your pumpkins, there are more to some patches than just pumpkins. Some locations feature hayrides, petting zoos, corn-mazes, and restaurants that serve popular seasonal food and drinks for guests off all ages! Who would have thought that this much fun could come from a simple crop?

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the best pumpkin patch in all of Georgia can be found in Dawsonville at Uncle Shuck's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the best pumpkin patch in the entire state:

"You can easily spend an entire day at Uncle Shuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Dawsonville, Georgia. They’ve got activities for people young and old with options like a 15-acre corn maze, a spooky nighttime corn trail, kiddie trails, evening bonfire marshmallows roasts (the perfect place to tell ghost stories), unlimited wagon rides, and more."