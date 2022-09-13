WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City

As California's Mosquito Fire continues to destroy countless homes and burn its way through the Sierra Nevada Mountains, cities across the California-Nevada border are being greatly impacted by the smoke. According to CNN, the fire has consumed 50,000 acres of land as of Tuesday morning. It remains the largest fire currently burning throughout the Golden State, and has forced a whopping total of 11,200 people to leave their homes. CNN mentioned that 48 structures have been entirely destroyed by the fire so far.

The National Weather Service in Reno captured a video that detailed the extent to which the smoke impacted counties near the state line. In the video, you can see a giant wall of smoke billowing down from the mountains and into the city. All of a sudden, everything is covered in smoke and nothing can be seen.

"Watch until the end! Smoke from the #MosquitoFire came racing into Reno/Sparks this afternoon. Smoke is expected to linger in the Tahoe Basin and Greater Reno/Sparks/Carson City/Minden areas through tomorrow," the tweet read.