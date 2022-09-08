WATCH: California Fire Threatens Popular Ski Resort, Prompts Evacuations

A helicopter flew far above Big Bear on September 7th to recorded video of the Redford Fire that has consumed nearly 1,100 acres of land so far. According to KTLA, as of September 8th, the fire has reached two slopes inside of a Bear Mountain ski resort. San Bernardino National Forest took to Twitter to update followers of the incident.

"UPDATE: #RadfordFire is 1100 acres and 2% contained. Slightly cooler temperatures and mildly higher humidities aided firefighting efforts today. @SBCOUNTYFIRE @sbcountysheriff @bigbearfiredept," the tweet read. The City of Big Bear Lake also took to Twitter to let followers know which areas were primarily affected by the flames.

"Personnel have been attacking the fire from the bottom of the mountain to the top, and will continue tomorrow from top to bottom for full coverage. Base camp for Incident Command is currently in the process of moving from Yucaipa to Snow Summit in Big Bear Lake," the Tweet read.

FIRIS shared a video that detailed aerial helicopter footage of the incident. The narrated video shows the helicopter flying above the affected area as smoke continues to billow across many acres of land. KTLA noted the Forest Service also tracking live updates regarding the severity of the fire.