6-Foot-Long Boa Constrictor On The Loose In Pennsylvania Neighborhood

By Taylor Linzinmeir

September 14, 2022

A six-foot-long boa constrictor named Steve is currently on the loose in Mercer, Pennsylvania, according to the Herald newspaper.

“It’s kind of a serious thing,” Paul Tobin of the Mercer County Humane Society said. “So we just wanted to let everyone know this thing is out there, and if you see it, you probably shouldn’t play with it.”

The snake reportedly escaped from its owner's home on North Pitt Street on September 9, according to Tobin. “If he was really moving,” he said, “he could be anywhere within a 75-mile radius.” He also noted the animal is not venomous and most likely isn't out hunting for food as it was recently fed. “But these snakes are opportunists,” Tobin said. “So if the opportunity arose, it would probably eat.”

According to Tobin, small children are probably safe. However, residents might want to keep an extra eye out for small animals like kittens, rats and squirrels. In addition, Tobin said Steve the snake probably looked for a place to curl up and stay warm. Therefore, residents should keep an eye on woodpiles, sheds with openings where an animal could get inside, and beneath car hoods.

“Under car hoods is a definite possibility,” Tobin said. “If it can get in there, it could potentially get into the car, so people should just pay attention to what they’re doing.”

The animal's owner offered a $200 reward for the safe return of Steve the snake. Tobin said anyone with any information should call 911, their local police, or the Mercer County Humane Society.

