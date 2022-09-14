Antoni & Jonathan Van Ness Say They're 'Finally Together'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Queer Eye stars Antoni and Jonathan Van Ness had an important announcement to make on social media on Wednesday, September 14th. "Some personal news," Antoni wrote on Twitter. "After years of joking about it, we're finally together," he wrote along with sharing a photo of him holding hands with his costar. "Here's to giving things a shot... More tomorrow."

Jonathan also took to their Instagram account to share the exciting news. "We're finally together," they wrote with a heart. "Details tomorrow, but know that we’re very happy and feeling supported by the people around us."

While some fans were excited and sent congratulatory messages in the comment section, others were quick to notice the comedic responses from their fellow Queer Eye stars. "You’re finally releasing that sex tape you had me film of you two, tomorrow?" commented Tan France. "Watch out world, that sh-- us [sic.] freakkkkky!" Bobby Berk also responded to the news with a series of laughing emojis.

"These comments!" wrote one fan. "Can't wait to see what the collab is going to be," suggesting that the announcement of their relationship is part of some kind of project and their posts mean that they're "finally together" as business partners.

According to Daily Mail, the couple also has a joint Instagram account where they share their close bond with fans and joke that they're dating in their captions. Jonathan also secretly married their husband Mark Peacock in 2020 and Antoni recently celebrated his three-year anniversary with his partner Kevin Harrington.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.