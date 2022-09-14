Queer Eye stars Antoni and Jonathan Van Ness had an important announcement to make on social media on Wednesday, September 14th. "Some personal news," Antoni wrote on Twitter. "After years of joking about it, we're finally together," he wrote along with sharing a photo of him holding hands with his costar. "Here's to giving things a shot... More tomorrow."

Jonathan also took to their Instagram account to share the exciting news. "We're finally together," they wrote with a heart. "Details tomorrow, but know that we’re very happy and feeling supported by the people around us."