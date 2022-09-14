Antoni & Jonathan Van Ness Say They're 'Finally Together'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 14, 2022
Queer Eye stars Antoni and Jonathan Van Ness had an important announcement to make on social media on Wednesday, September 14th. "Some personal news," Antoni wrote on Twitter. "After years of joking about it, we're finally together," he wrote along with sharing a photo of him holding hands with his costar. "Here's to giving things a shot... More tomorrow."
Jonathan also took to their Instagram account to share the exciting news. "We're finally together," they wrote with a heart. "Details tomorrow, but know that we’re very happy and feeling supported by the people around us."
Some personal news ❤ after years of joking about it, we’re finally together. Here’s to giving things a shot :) More tomorrow pic.twitter.com/H4ZFumqkf9— Antoni Porowski (@antoni) September 14, 2022
While some fans were excited and sent congratulatory messages in the comment section, others were quick to notice the comedic responses from their fellow Queer Eye stars. "You’re finally releasing that sex tape you had me film of you two, tomorrow?" commented Tan France. "Watch out world, that sh-- us [sic.] freakkkkky!" Bobby Berk also responded to the news with a series of laughing emojis.
"These comments!" wrote one fan. "Can't wait to see what the collab is going to be," suggesting that the announcement of their relationship is part of some kind of project and their posts mean that they're "finally together" as business partners.
According to Daily Mail, the couple also has a joint Instagram account where they share their close bond with fans and joke that they're dating in their captions. Jonathan also secretly married their husband Mark Peacock in 2020 and Antoni recently celebrated his three-year anniversary with his partner Kevin Harrington.