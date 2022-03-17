Taylor Swift Photobombs 'Queer Eye' Star Antoni Porowski In Rare Pic

Taylor Swift made a rare appearance on Instagram and it's all because she photobombed her friends.

The "Folklore" singer was hanging out with her friend, Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, and his boyfriend, Kevin Harrington, when the couple posed for a laidback photo. While Poroswki and Harrington are all smiles in a big leather couch, Swift can be seen in the background poking her head into frame.

Harrington shared the "comfy" black-and-white snap on his Instagram feed Wednesday (March 16), referencing a beloved children's show from the 1990s.

"Does anyone else remember the show Big Comfy Couch or was that just a fever dream I had," he mused in the caption.