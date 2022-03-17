Taylor Swift Photobombs 'Queer Eye' Star Antoni Porowski In Rare Pic
By Sarah Tate
March 17, 2022
Taylor Swift made a rare appearance on Instagram and it's all because she photobombed her friends.
The "Folklore" singer was hanging out with her friend, Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, and his boyfriend, Kevin Harrington, when the couple posed for a laidback photo. While Poroswki and Harrington are all smiles in a big leather couch, Swift can be seen in the background poking her head into frame.
Harrington shared the "comfy" black-and-white snap on his Instagram feed Wednesday (March 16), referencing a beloved children's show from the 1990s.
"Does anyone else remember the show Big Comfy Couch or was that just a fever dream I had," he mused in the caption.
The "Lover" singer's surprise appearance was a hit with fans, E! News reports, and many users commented about "finally" seeing her on the platform.
"Thanks for showing us Taylor is alive," one commenter wrote, "we needed it." Another simply couldn't contain their excitement by saying, "I MISS THAT BLONDE WOMAN."
While fans may not have seen Swift on social media in recent months, she's been busy putting out new music with friend and collaborator Ed Sheeran. In February, the British musician teamed up with Swift for a reimagined take on his "The Joker And The Queen." The subsequent video for the track was full of nostalgic moments.
Check out the video below.