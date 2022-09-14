Avril Lavigne Blends Pop-Punk & Country On Jaw-Dropping Shania Twain Cover

Avril Lavigne is known for her iconic career as a pop-punk artist — from her unforgettable early 2000s throwbacks like “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi” to recent hit singles like “Love It When You Hate Me (feat. blackbear)” — and she proved that she can rock a country anthem, too.

Lavigne took the stage during the 15th Annual ACM Honors, which aired on Tuesday evening (September 13). She was one of several artists to pay tribute to country music trailblazer Shania Twain, who earned the ACM Poet’s Award, which honors “an international superstar and one of Country Music's most versatile and invigorating songwriters, with instantly-recognizable hits and the title of top-selling female Country Pop artist of all time,” according to the Academy of Country Music.

During the show, hosted at the historic Ryman Auditorium, Lavigne performed Twain’s 1990s track “No One Needs To Know,” and Twain could be seen singing along in the Ryman pews. It was a performance so good that Twain herself suggested the pop-punk princess “should’ve gone into country, honestly.” Lavigne expertly channeled “my inner Shania Twain” during the ACM Honors, wearing leopard print as a nod to Twain’s iconic ‘90s style (and current style, as she shared in a recent Elle series).

Lavigne’s cover of one of Twain’s songs was a full-circle moment… One of the first times the “Girlfriend” artist sang in front of a crowd was when she won a contest through her local radio station at age 14. Lavigne got up on stage with Twain and sang in front of 20,000 people, which Lavigne previously said was “crazy” for a girl from a small town, and “a really intense experience for me at such a young age.”