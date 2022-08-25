Avril Lavigne Channeled 'My Inner Shania Twain' With This Look

When Avril Lavigne arrived in Music City to present country music queen Shania Twain with an award, she wore the perfect outfit to blend her signature pop-punk style with Twain’s iconic ‘90s looks.

“I’m channeling my inner Shania Twain right now,’ Lavigne said on her Instagram story as she debuted her wardrobe pieces for the 15th Annual ACM Honors, hosted at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Lavigne wore leopard-print, nodding to Twain’s ‘90s style, including in her iconic 1997 music video for “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” Lavigne posted clip on TikTok ahead of the ACM Honors, strutting down the street to “Man! I Feel Like A Woman,” adding the perfect caption: “Let’s Go Girls.”