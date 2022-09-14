Beloved Weatherman’s Beach Retreat Hits The Market In Texas

By Dani Medina

September 14, 2022

Photo: Google Maps

A short walk from the beach is a beautiful Victorian-style home that just hit the market.

The 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house used to belong to beloved local weatherman Frank Billingsley of KPRC, according to Culture Map Houston. Located at 1726 Avenue L in Galveston, this historic home is the newest constructed house on the block, the listing held by Douglas Elliman's Eric Gage.

The house, listed for $750,000, includes a tandem garage, a large island and breakfast bar in the kitchen and a dry bar in the living room, plus restored hardwood floors throughout. On the third floor is where you'll find the bedrooms, full bathrooms and laundry closet. Gage says the home is complete with "high-end finishes that will surely please the new owner."

The Galveston home was built by University of Houston alumnus Leland van Deventer in 2006, Culture Map Houston reports.

Check out the full listing and photos.

