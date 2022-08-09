$17 Million Ranch With Ties To Notorious Texas Family Hits The Market

If you want to own a piece of history — and have $17 million handy — this might peak your interest.

A 608-acre ranch in East Texas just hit the market, according to Culture Map San Antonio. The Hickory Wind Farm is currently owned by an unidentified billionaire from Dallas and his wife. The main house on the ranch was built for the notorious Von Erichs wrestling family in the 1970s. They set up a wrestling ring inside a shed on the property to practice. Fun fact: A movie about the Von Erichs family is currently in the works, and Zac Efron is set to star in it.

The property includes two barns, a covered shooting range, lake with boat dock and fishing pier, boathouse, five ponds and three boat slips, according to the listing from Compass real estate agent Michelle Wood and Bryan Pickens of Republic Ranches. Inside, you can find five bedroom and five bathrooms, plus a fireplace, gourmet kitchen and a hand-carved staircase.

Furthermore, the ranch comes with 36 cows, six Quarter Horses and a donkey. There's also a workshop that comes complete with two John Deere tractors, a GMC pickup truck, utility tractor, a John Deere Gator, two golf carts and a 2019 Polaris.

"The current owners have enjoyed the ranch for many years and have hosted many gatherings. The farm reminded the husband of where he grew up in Virginia, and the homes are elegant and refined, but meant to be lived in casually, in dusty jeans and boots," Wood said.