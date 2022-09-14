Camila Cabello was recently joined by her fellow The Voice coaches for an epic performance of her hit track "Havana." The show posted the performance to their socials on Wednesday (Sept. 14.) ahead of the Season 22 premiere.

John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani all gave Cabello a warm welcome as a new coach by taking turns singing verses in their own styles. Fans in the comments praised the group performance calling it a "great version" and asking for a "full version" of the cover. Over the summer, it was announced that Cabello would be replacing Ariana Grande as a coach for the upcoming season after previously being an advisor on the series. Season 22 of The Voice will premiere on Monday, September 19th at 8 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock.

Watch the coaches perform "Havana" below: