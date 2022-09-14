Camila Cabello Joined By 'The Voice' Coaches For Epic 'Havana' Performance
By Yashira C.
September 15, 2022
Camila Cabello was recently joined by her fellow The Voice coaches for an epic performance of her hit track "Havana." The show posted the performance to their socials on Wednesday (Sept. 14.) ahead of the Season 22 premiere.
John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani all gave Cabello a warm welcome as a new coach by taking turns singing verses in their own styles. Fans in the comments praised the group performance calling it a "great version" and asking for a "full version" of the cover. Over the summer, it was announced that Cabello would be replacing Ariana Grande as a coach for the upcoming season after previously being an advisor on the series. Season 22 of The Voice will premiere on Monday, September 19th at 8 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock.
Watch the coaches perform "Havana" below:
Gwen Stefani shared her thoughts on The Voice contestants covering her songs during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The singer ultimately revealed that she's flattered when contestants perform her songs — though she admits it can also be "so weird." Her fellow coaches seem to have a different idea, however. "I get really excited," she said before adding, "but John Legend is known to not press his button if someone does one of his songs. And we're just kind of like, 'John, you have to press your button. They're doing your song!'" She explained, "I guess he gets very scientific about it, and he just gets overwhelmed."