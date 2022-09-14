Cardi B Makes $100,000 Donation To Her Former Middle School
By Tony M. Centeno
September 14, 2022
Cardi B is giving back to her former middle school in a major way.
On Tuesday, September 13, the Bronx native made a surprise visit to her old middle school I.S. 232 in the Morris Heights neighborhood. While she was there, she hosted an open discussion with all the kids to talk about their favorite part of school, their favorite teacher and other topics. She even answered some of the students questions and offered life advice. Towards the end of her visit, she revealed her $100,000 donation, which will go towards after-school programs like tutoring and music/dance.
“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still,” Cardi said. “So when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help.”
“I was looking at some areas," she continued. "The way that the prices soar up…like how are people surviving? I want to know. My family and my friends, they’re so grateful to have me, but it’s just like, what happens to people who don’t have a me?”
Cardi B went to I.S. 232 from 6th to 8th grade. It's not the first time she's made a massive contribution like this. Back in 2020, she reportedly made a $1 million donation to coronavirus relief and helped deliver 20,000 meals to medical workers in New York City.
Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about Bardi's latest charitable act above.