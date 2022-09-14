Cardi B Makes $100,000 Donation To Her Former Middle School

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still,” Cardi said. “So when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help.”



“I was looking at some areas," she continued. "The way that the prices soar up…like how are people surviving? I want to know. My family and my friends, they’re so grateful to have me, but it’s just like, what happens to people who don’t have a me?”



Cardi B went to I.S. 232 from 6th to 8th grade. It's not the first time she's made a massive contribution like this. Back in 2020, she reportedly made a $1 million donation to coronavirus relief and helped deliver 20,000 meals to medical workers in New York City.



Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about Bardi's latest charitable act above.