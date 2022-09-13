Cardi B Seemingly Reacts To Drama Involving Female Rappers: 'Put A @ On It'

"This s**t is tiring, old, and redundant," Cardi tweeted. "Same formula, DIFFERENT YEAR = start chaos, drama, and then promote their s**t. I actually have a life outside of my house and Twitter. Until b***hes put a @ on it they talking to their mother. Byeeee."



Cardi B has done well to stray away from the drama that's been unfolding between various women in Hip-Hop until now. Over the past week or so, fanbases for rappers like Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil' Kim and others have been taking sides and defending their respective artists' honor amid numerous slanderous rumors. Kim was accused of coming for Nicki on Meg's "Plan B" (Remix). Meg was reportedly accused of being the unidentified woman Nicki referred to during an episode of Queen Radio when she claimed a rapper told her to drink alcohol during her pregnancy. And those are just a few of the hot topics being discussed on social media.



Before Bardi responded, Meg appeared to shut down the recent rumors about her by slamming them as a "lie" on Twitter. Lil' Kim also took to social media to deny all accusations about her lyrics in her collaboration with Meg.

