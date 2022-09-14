Carly Rae Jepsen is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of her "first ever pop record" KISS today (Sept. 14.) The singer took to Instagram to share a message with fans marking the occasion, as well as throwback photos from the era and an exclusive surprise. The smash-hit album included the tracks "Call Me Maybe," "Good Time" ft. Owl City, and "Beautiful" ft. Justin Bieber.

"Lately all I listen to is vinyl so I’m pleased to share that in honor of the 10 year anniversary of KISS we have made some exclusive vinyl to celebrate," she announced. "This is my first ever pop record! And the reason I couldn’t give up on Los Angeles too fast," she continued before reflecting on the last decade. "10 years ago, I came to LA for one little show and then accidentally moved here forever. It was meant to be a weekend trip but I’d call home every few weeks to say “send more clothes” We made the album KISS in those months and I sang about my first round of LA hallucinations…Sending a big smooch - or KISS, rather 😉 - to everyone who’s been along for the ride. THANK YOU 💋."

Fans in the comments dubbed the album a "cultural reset" and a "classic pop album." Last month, Jepsen announced her upcoming album The Loneliest Time which is scheduled for an October 21st release date.