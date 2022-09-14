J Prince & Others Defend PnB Rock's Girlfriend Amid New Update From Police

“RIP to @pnbrock and my condolences to his family, friends and fans,” Prince wrote. “To all of you dumb mothaf**kas blaming his girlfriend for his death, you’re wrong as 2 left shoes. Here’s a woman that’s been traumatized by seeing her boyfriend killed in front of her and you dumb f**ks are adding insult to injury with dumb s**t that you dont know to be facts.”



The Rap-a-Lot founder wasn't the only one to stand up for PnB's girl. DJ Drama shifted the blame on the streets and the conditions that drive people to commit such heinous acts. He also said the mother of two was already traumatized enough by witnessing the incident and that no one should make her feel worse. Cardi B also chimed in with her thoughts on the situation.



“I highly doubt n****s was looking at PMB’s babymom IG," she tweeted. "He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time.”



The shooter, who was reportedly captured by the restaurant's surveillance cameras, is still on the run. Since the video is too blurry to identify the killer, police are stepping up their investigation by putting all pawn shops in the area on high alert. They believe the suspect may make an attempt to sell the chains that were swiped off Rock's neck during the shooting. Police want all pawn shop workers to be on the look out for the stolen jewelry.

