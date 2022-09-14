Mother Of Victim Relives Horrific Crash Involving Andy Reid's Son

Felicia Miller, the mother of the 5-year-old child who was critically injured during a DUI crash involving Britt Reid, the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, spoke publicly about the incident in an interview with Good Morning America airing on Wednesday (September 14).

Miller's daughter, Ariel Young, was trapped beneath the crush of the seats in the vehicle during the February 2021 crash in Kansas City, which resulted in traumatic brain injury.

"I was just freaking out and then finally, we find her, because she's buried under the seats," Miller told GMA. "When I got her outta the car, she was stiff … she was just stiff like a board."

Miller said her daughter was rushed to a hospital and in a coma for nearly two weeks before waking up, at which point she said Ariel still appeared to be hurting.

"She didn't know who I was, so as I'm trying to touch my baby, like, 'Hey, baby,' she was, you know, moving away. And … she didn't recognize me," said Miller.

Reid, who had previously pleaded guilty to DUI in 2008 and has had other legal issues in the past, worked as a linebackers/outsider linebackers coach on his father's Chiefs staff at the time of the crash, which took place days before the team's Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A search warrant obtained by ABC News stated that a police officer smelled "a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from [Reid]" at the scene.

The 37-year-old reportedly told the officer that he'd had 2-3 drinks prior to the crash and claimed to be taking the prescription drug "Adderall."

Reid and four others were also injured during the crash. Prosecutors in Missouri are seeking a maximum four-year prison sentence for the former assistant coach as part of a recent plea deal, which "outraged" Ariel's family.

“The five victims of this crime are outraged,” attorney Tom Pardo, who represents the family, said in a statement obtained by Yahoo Sports. “The prosecuting attorney is not seeking the maximum sentence allowable by law. The defendant is a prior offender whose actions caused a 5-year-old to be in a coma and seriously injured three others.”

Reid is scheduled for sentencing in late October.