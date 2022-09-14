Package Explodes On Northeastern University Campus

By Jason Hall

September 14, 2022

One person was hospitalized in relation to an explosion on the Northeaster University campus in Boston Tuesday (September 14) evening, school officials confirmed via WBZ-TV.

Boston Police said a package delivered to Holmes Hall was detonated shortly after being opened by a staff member just after 7:00 p.m.

The victim, identified as a 45-year-old man, was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries to his hands. No students were injured during the incident.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told WBZ-TV that the exploding package was inside Pelican case that was pressurized, however, didn't contain gunpowder.

The case also reportedly contained a manifesto in which the person responsible for the bombing railed against virtual reality and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, according to sources.

Investigators didn't reveal how the package was delivered to the campus or who it was addressed to.

Holmes Hall was evacuated and night classes in nearby buildings were cancelled Tuesday.

Police found a second similar package during a search, which was "rendered safe" by a bomb squad.

Boston Police are working alongside the Joint Terrorism Task Force to investigate the incident.

"We advise any folks out there that might see something to say something, and let us know and dial 911," said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox via WBZ-TV.

The FBI is also offering full support to local authorities in the ongoing investigation into the incident.

"We are fully integrated with our partners and remain committed to resolving the incident safely," said Jason Cromartie, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge, via WBZ-TV.

