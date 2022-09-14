Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix Makes His Acting Debut In 'The Retaliators'

Jacoby Shaddix can now add something new to his resume: actor. The Papa Roach frontman made his acting debut in The Retaliators, which hit theaters on Wednesday (September 14).

According to a press release, "The Retaliators is based on the real-life story of an upstanding pastor who uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter’s brutal murder and stars Michael Lombardi (FX’s Rescue Me, The Deuce) and Marc Menchaca (Ozark, Black Mirror)."

The horror film also features cameos from some of the biggest names in rock, including Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee; Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody, Zoltan Bathory, and Chris Kael; Papa Roach; Jaya of The Hu; Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills; Eva Under Fire’s Amanda Lyberg; Matt Brandyberry, Danny Case, Lance Dowdle, and Matt Madiro of From Ashes to New; Cory Marks; and Dan Murphy and Miles Franco of All Good Things.

The soundtrack boasts songs from the artists who make appearances in the film and is led by the title track "The Retaliators (21 Bullets)," which was co-written by Nikki Sixx and James Michael of Sixx:A.M. and features Mötley Crüe, Asking Alexandria, Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes To New. The Retaliators soundtrack is slated for a September 16 release. See "The Retaliators (21 Bullets)" video and the movie's trailer below.