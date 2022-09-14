Ryan Reynolds Undergoes 'Life-Saving' Procedure On Camera

Ryan Reynolds underwent a potentially "life-saving" colonoscopy and it was all caught on camera to help raise awareness and de-stigmatize the procedure.

Joined by special guest It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney, Reynolds shared a video on his YouTube channel on Tuesday (September 13) where the Wrexham soccer club co-chairmen partnered with colon cancer awareness organization Lead From Behind and Colorectal Cancer Alliance to encourage people, and especially men, to get to procedure when needed, per Page Six.

Though Reynolds claimed he "would never normally have any medical procedure put on camera and then shared," they each documented the process of getting a colonoscopy to demonstrate how the "simple step" and "save lives" by detecting abnormalities early.

"But it's not every day that you can raise awareness about something that will most definitely save lives," he said. "That's enough motivation for me to let you in on a camera being shoved up my a--."

Following the procedure, the 45-year-old Deadpool star learned that he had an "extremely subtle polyp" on his colon that was removed, proving just how important early detection can be.

"This was potentially life-saving for you — I'm not kidding, I'm not being overly dramatic," the doctor told Reynolds. "This is exactly why you do this. You had no symptoms."

McElhenney, also 45, joked that he "won" because he had three polyps but a doctor said they "were not a big deal, but certainly a good thing that we found them early and removed them."

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the United States, excluding skin cancer. Routine screening is suggested once a person turns 45 years old.