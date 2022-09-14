See Mariah Carey's Exciting Plans For 25th Anniversary Of ‘Butterfly’
By Yashira C.
September 15, 2022
Mariah Carey unveiled all of the exciting plans she has in the works for the 25th anniversary of her album Butterfly on Wednesday (Sept. 14).
“#Butterfly25 is here!! Celebrating 25… minutes… since the release of my favorite and probably most personal album…Starting 9/16,” the singer wrote on Instagram alongside a video montage featuring all of the surprises she has in store. According to Billboard, The 25th anniversary of the album will include eight new bonus tracks from the Butterfly sessions, the re-release of the music videos for “Honey” and “The Roof (Back in Time)” in 4K, a documentary on the making of the “Honey” music video, classic live performances, a special vinyl release of Honey (The Remixes), a Butterfly-themed merch collection, and more.
See the announcement post below:
Carey recently clarified "diva" comments she made on Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes. "You give us diva moments sometimes," she said to the Duchess of Sussex. "Don't act like [like you don't]." Later, she took to Twitter to explain what she really meant. "Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!" she wrote. "She meant diva as a compliment, but I heard it as a dig," said Markle afterward, adding, "That moment, as she explained to me, she meant it as chic, as inspirational."