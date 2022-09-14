This Is Michigan’s Best Sports Bar

One of the best things about sports is being able to knock back a cold beer while surrounded by like-minded enthusiasts. Naturally, one of the best places to do that is at your local sports bar. There, you can cheer on your favorite teams, argue over referee calls, and —depending on how the game is going— soothe your sorrows by inhaling some deep-fried delicacies.

To help you decide where to watch the next game, Mashed meticulously handpicked a list of the best sports bars in every state in the country. After evaluating a combination of reviews, recommendations, awards, social media buzz and more to make their picks, they named Firebird Tavern in Detroit as the top dog in Michigan. Here's what they had to say about it:

While there are plenty of sports bars in Detroit, Michigan, where you can catch the game, no one quite does tailgating like Firebird Tavern. Centrally located in the city's Greektown District, this casual restaurant-bar opens at 9 a.m. on NFL game days to usher in the city's diehard Lions fans. Tailgate festivities include mini cornhole games, Xbox Madden, a special game day menu, raffle prizes, and house-made Bloody Mary. Conveniently, the tavern is located just three miles from Ford Field, making it the perfect spot to knock back brewskis and pub grub before and after kickoff.

