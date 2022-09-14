This Is Ohio’s Best Sports Bar

One of the best things about sports is being able to knock back a cold beer while surrounded by like-minded enthusiasts. Naturally, one of the best places to do that is at your local sports bar. There, you can cheer on your favorite teams, argue over referee calls, and —depending on how the game is going— soothe your sorrows by inhaling some deep fried delicacies.

To help you decide where to watch the next game, Mashed meticulously handpicked a list of the best sports bars in every state in the country. After evaluating a combination of reviews, recommendations, awards, social media buzz and more to make their picks, they named Wings Sports Bar & Grille in Dayton as the top dog in Ohio. Here's what they had to say about it:

Wings has got game. Literally. This Dayton-based sports bar, with two locations in the area, is where locals flock to cheer on the Ohio State Buckeyes during football season. But its more than just a casual joint to knock back beers and inhale fried food. With dart boards, pool tables, and cornhole, it's also a fun spot for entertainment. On its 7,500-square-foot patio, guests can enjoy live music throughout the week, as well as daily lunch and drink specials. And don't forget the large dance floor!

