This Is The Most Remote Place In Arizona

It can be hard finding some peace and quiet these days, leaving people to fantasize about getting away from all the noise and crowds.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most remote places in each state. The website states, "While living near urban centers tends to bring area residents social and economic benefits, the adventurous among us may be pleased to learn there are still some corners of our country that remain extremely remote — places referred to fondly (or not) as the 'middle of nowhere.'"

According to the study, the most remote place in Arizona is the Navajo Nation, located near the Utah border. It takes 11 hours and 32 minutes to get to the nearest city from this spot. The GPS coordinates are: 36°59’15″N, 111°04’45″W.

