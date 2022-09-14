This NFL Team Has The Most Popular Tailgate Parties

By Jason Hall

September 14, 2022

Los Angeles Chargers v Buffalo Bills
Photo: Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are being credited for having the best tailgating experience in the NFL.

A new report from Betway.com ranked Buffalo as the most popular tailgate parties among all 32 NFL teams.

The report used positive sentiment data percentages based on social media posts as its criteria with the "Bills Mafia" tailgates averaging a league-best 21.4%.

The Cincinnati Bengals' tailgates ranked second at 21.4%.

The Washington Commanders ranked last among all NFL teams with a positive sentiment data percentage of 8.4%.

Buffalo tailgates have gained a reputation among sports fans with members of "Bills Mafia" famously slamming themselves through tables, as well as super fan ''Pinto Ron Kenny' getting doused in ketchup and mustard.

The full list of the most popular tailgating experiences among all 32 NFL teams is listed below:

  1. Buffalo Bills, Highmark Stadium
  2. Cincinnati Bengals, Paycor Stadium
  3. New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium
  4. New York Giants, MetLife Stadium
  5. Minnesota Vikings, U.S. Bank Stadium
  6. Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field
  7. New York Jets, MetLife Stadium
  8. Green Bay Packers, Lambeau Field
  9. Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium
  10. Detroit Lions, Ford Field
  11. Los Angeles Rams, SoFi Stadium
  12. Seattle Seahawks, Lumen Field
  13. New Orleans Saints, Mercedes-Benz
  14. Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium
  15. San Francisco 49ers, Levi's Stadium
  16. Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium
  17. Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium
  18. Indianapolis Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium
  19. Chicago Bears, Soldier Field
  20. Denver Broncos, Empower Field at Mile High
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers, Acrisure Stadium
  22. Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium
  23. Carolina Panthers, Bank of America Stadium
  24. Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium
  25. Baltimore Ravens, M&T Bank Stadium
  26. Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium
  27. Atlanta Falcons, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  28. Cleveland Browns, FirstEnergy Stadium
  29. Jacksonville Jaguars, TIAA Bank Field
  30. Houston Texans, NRG Stadium
  31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Raymond James Stadium
  32. Washington Commanders, FedExField
