This NFL Team Has The Most Popular Tailgate Parties

The Buffalo Bills are being credited for having the best tailgating experience in the NFL.

A new report from Betway.com ranked Buffalo as the most popular tailgate parties among all 32 NFL teams.

The report used positive sentiment data percentages based on social media posts as its criteria with the "Bills Mafia" tailgates averaging a league-best 21.4%.

The Cincinnati Bengals' tailgates ranked second at 21.4%.

The Washington Commanders ranked last among all NFL teams with a positive sentiment data percentage of 8.4%.

Buffalo tailgates have gained a reputation among sports fans with members of "Bills Mafia" famously slamming themselves through tables, as well as super fan ''Pinto Ron Kenny' getting doused in ketchup and mustard.

The full list of the most popular tailgating experiences among all 32 NFL teams is listed below: