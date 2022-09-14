This NFL Team Has The Most Popular Tailgate Parties
By Jason Hall
September 14, 2022
The Buffalo Bills are being credited for having the best tailgating experience in the NFL.
A new report from Betway.com ranked Buffalo as the most popular tailgate parties among all 32 NFL teams.
The report used positive sentiment data percentages based on social media posts as its criteria with the "Bills Mafia" tailgates averaging a league-best 21.4%.
The Cincinnati Bengals' tailgates ranked second at 21.4%.
The Washington Commanders ranked last among all NFL teams with a positive sentiment data percentage of 8.4%.
Buffalo tailgates have gained a reputation among sports fans with members of "Bills Mafia" famously slamming themselves through tables, as well as super fan ''Pinto Ron Kenny' getting doused in ketchup and mustard.
The full list of the most popular tailgating experiences among all 32 NFL teams is listed below:
- Buffalo Bills, Highmark Stadium
- Cincinnati Bengals, Paycor Stadium
- New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium
- New York Giants, MetLife Stadium
- Minnesota Vikings, U.S. Bank Stadium
- Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field
- New York Jets, MetLife Stadium
- Green Bay Packers, Lambeau Field
- Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium
- Detroit Lions, Ford Field
- Los Angeles Rams, SoFi Stadium
- Seattle Seahawks, Lumen Field
- New Orleans Saints, Mercedes-Benz
- Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium
- San Francisco 49ers, Levi's Stadium
- Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium
- Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium
- Indianapolis Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium
- Chicago Bears, Soldier Field
- Denver Broncos, Empower Field at Mile High
- Pittsburgh Steelers, Acrisure Stadium
- Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium
- Carolina Panthers, Bank of America Stadium
- Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium
- Baltimore Ravens, M&T Bank Stadium
- Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium
- Atlanta Falcons, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Cleveland Browns, FirstEnergy Stadium
- Jacksonville Jaguars, TIAA Bank Field
- Houston Texans, NRG Stadium
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Raymond James Stadium
- Washington Commanders, FedExField