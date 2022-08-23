Bengals All-Pro Safety Jessie Bates Ends Holdout

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates ended his holdout and has signed his franchise tag, the Cincinnati Enquirer's Kelsey Conway initially reported on Tuesday (August 23).

Bates' franchise tag is valued at $12.9 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, according to Conway.

The Bengals confirmed that re-signing Bates was among several roster moves made on Tuesday, which also included placing safety Brandon Wilson on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and waiving quarterback Drew Plitt.

Bates' return to the team comes as the Bengals prepare to host their Super Bowl LVI opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, for joint practices in Cincinnati this week.