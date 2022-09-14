For the 24th year in a row, Schlitterbahn has earned the title of the best water park in the world!

Amusement Today's Golden Ticket Awards named the New Braunfels water park the best in the world, according to Culture Map San Antonio, citing a release. "For our park to have won this award again for the 24th consecutive time is humbling. This Golden Ticket represents the greatest reward for the hard work and efforts of our associates who each day strive to provide a safe, friendly, unique, and fun environment for our guests," said Darren Hill, vice president and general manager of Schlitterbahn Waterparks & Resort.

Schlitterbahn, owned by Cedar Fair Entertainment, opened in 1979. It features over 50 attractions including river rides and water slides on its 70 acres of land.