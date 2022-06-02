This Adults-Only Water Park In Texas Is A Summer Must-Do

Adults can have fun, too! Make sure to add The Cove at BearX to your summer bucket list this year.

The affordable, adults-only water park located in College Station, Texas, is in its sixth season and is ready to welcome you with open arms. Created by a former firefighter, The Cove at BearX is the perfect opportunity for adults 18 and up to wakeboard, float on a lazy river, play yard games or just drink, according to the Houston Chronicle.

"Adulting is tough and the older we get, the more responsibilities we have, and the less opportunities we have for play and fun. The Cove is a place where people can just breath a little bit and enjoy themselves," founder Heath Phillips said.