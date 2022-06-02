This Adults-Only Water Park In Texas Is A Summer Must-Do

By Dani Medina

June 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Adults can have fun, too! Make sure to add The Cove at BearX to your summer bucket list this year.

The affordable, adults-only water park located in College Station, Texas, is in its sixth season and is ready to welcome you with open arms. Created by a former firefighter, The Cove at BearX is the perfect opportunity for adults 18 and up to wakeboard, float on a lazy river, play yard games or just drink, according to the Houston Chronicle.

"Adulting is tough and the older we get, the more responsibilities we have, and the less opportunities we have for play and fun. The Cove is a place where people can just breath a little bit and enjoy themselves," founder Heath Phillips said.

You can purchase day passes to The Cove for $10-20 for Brazos County residents. Non-residents will pay $20-40 for a day pass.

"We always want to add more values than we ask for money in exchange, so instead of gouging people, we make it so you can come multiple times a week," Phillips said.

The Cove is open Tuesday through Sunday.

