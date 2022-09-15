Anne Hathway is giving a nod to her character Andy Sachs in the classic 2006 movie The Devil Wears Prada in the best way. The Oscar-winning actress sat next to Anna Wintour, Vogue editor and rumored inspiration for Meryl Streep's iconically icy Miranda Priestly while wearing an outfit that looked strikingly familiar to the one she wore in the film.

Hathaway wore a dark brown jacket over a black turtleneck sweater while attending the Michael Kors runway show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 14th. The outfit is an updated version of one of her last looks in the film. Hathaway even sported the same hairstyle as Andy, half up half down with fluffy bangs. You can see the resemblance in the tweet below.