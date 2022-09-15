Anne Hathaway References 'Devil Wears Prada' In Front Of Anna Wintour
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 15, 2022
Anne Hathway is giving a nod to her character Andy Sachs in the classic 2006 movie The Devil Wears Prada in the best way. The Oscar-winning actress sat next to Anna Wintour, Vogue editor and rumored inspiration for Meryl Streep's iconically icy Miranda Priestly while wearing an outfit that looked strikingly familiar to the one she wore in the film.
Hathaway wore a dark brown jacket over a black turtleneck sweater while attending the Michael Kors runway show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 14th. The outfit is an updated version of one of her last looks in the film. Hathaway even sported the same hairstyle as Andy, half up half down with fluffy bangs. You can see the resemblance in the tweet below.
anne hathaway referencing herself from the devil wears prada (17 years ago) while sitting next to anna wintour at fashion week… the grip she has on me pic.twitter.com/PSjod58WIG— matt (@mattxiv) September 14, 2022
The outfit itself would have been a wonderful nod, but the fact that Hathway sat right next to Anna Wintour is icing on the cake. The film is an adaptation of Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name. According to People, the story was loosely inspired by her stint as an assistant to Wintour at Vogue.
During the film's 15th-anniversary oral history, she told EW, "The scenes where the driver calls and [Miranda's] coming into the office and the entire office breaks into an absolute panic. That is the regular day-to-day craziness that I think was important to maintain. There were a lot of things that skewed very close to reality."
Streep and director David Frankel have maintained that their takes on Priestly were not based on Wintour. However, Frankel did say that the production designer snuck into the Vogue offices to get a peek at Wintour's workspace and basically replicated it in the film. "They got it really, really close," Weisberger said.
The Devil Wears Prada is currently streaming on Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Tubi.