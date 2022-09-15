Antoni & Jonathan Van Ness Update Fans After Announcing They're 'Partners'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 15, 2022
Queer Eye stars Antoni and Jonathan Van Ness have clarified some details after making an announcement that they're "finally together" as partners. "Oops shoulda zoomed out - not life partners, *business* partners," Antoni wrote on Instagram on Thursday, September 15th, announcing their new pet supply company called Yummers.
The day before, Antoni and Jonathan took to social media to announce that they were finally together. "Some personal news," Antoni wrote on Twitter. "After years of joking about it, we're finally together," he wrote along with sharing a photo of him holding hands with his costar. "Here's to giving things a shot... More tomorrow." Jonathan added on their own post, "We're finally together. Details tomorrow, but know that we’re very happy and feeling supported by the people around us."
"So excited to be in business with my frahnd @jvn (who I promise I made wear a hairnet in the test kitchen)," Antoni continued. Jonathan also took to their Instagram to zoom out on the sweet photo that revealed the two stars holding pet snacks. "Whoops, important clarification - we’re together in *business* BAYBIEZ! Introducing @YummersPets!! I’m SO excited for you all to meet the incredible, sustainable, and deLISH (ask Larry) pet food company that @antoni and I co-founded!"
After Wednesday's post, fans already had an inkling that the announcement would have something to do with a new project as Jonathan secretly married their husband Mark Peacock in 2020 and Antoni recently celebrated his three-year anniversary with his partner Kevin Harrington.