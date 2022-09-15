Queer Eye stars Antoni and Jonathan Van Ness have clarified some details after making an announcement that they're "finally together" as partners. "Oops shoulda zoomed out - not life partners, *business* partners," Antoni wrote on Instagram on Thursday, September 15th, announcing their new pet supply company called Yummers.

The day before, Antoni and Jonathan took to social media to announce that they were finally together. "Some personal news," Antoni wrote on Twitter. "After years of joking about it, we're finally together," he wrote along with sharing a photo of him holding hands with his costar. "Here's to giving things a shot... More tomorrow." Jonathan added on their own post, "We're finally together. Details tomorrow, but know that we’re very happy and feeling supported by the people around us."