Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Announce Their Farewell Tour With Snoop Dogg & More

The festival, which was announced back in August, is set to go down on November 19 in Toronto, Canada. It will be hosted by Cypress Hill's Dr. Greenthumb, who is really B-Real in fake teeth and a weird surgeon’s uniform. As far as the rest of Bone Thugs' tour, the group will still continue to hit stages across the country, but only as a quartet. Bizzy Bone will reportedly not be apart of the rest of the tour.



There's no telling what's in store for the "High Hopes Concert," especially since Bizzy just called out the other group members for touring without him. The 46-year-old rapper dropped his new song "Bizzy Gets Busy," in which he disses his fellow group members for doing shows without him. The song is featured on his new solo album I'm Busy, which dropped on Monday.



“Why this music sound so sh*tty?” he raps. “Why the f**k is Bone Thugs doing a show without Bizzy?/Rest in peace to fam litty, n****s will shoot you in your city/Why the f**k is Bone Thugs doing a show without Bizzy? I’ll say it again, you should be able to say what if they really your friends.”



Despite the drama brewing among him and the group, Bizzy's rep assured TMZ that everyone is still down for the upcoming reunion.

